Mahi mahi in Hialeah

Latin Cafe 2000

1192 W 49 Street, Hialeah

Avg 4.2 (675 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Linguini con Mahi y Carmones$12.99
Shrimp and mahi. Served over linguini pasta.
Filete de Mahi$15.99
Mahi Fillet
Filete de Mahi Saludable$12.99
Grilled or blackened mahi brushed with spices and olive oil. Includes two sides.
More about Latin Cafe 2000
La Carreta Hialeah

5350 W 16th Avenue, Hialeah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mahi Mahi Fillet$15.50
Grilled Filet of Mahi-Mahi with Cilantro Lemon Butter on the Side
More about La Carreta Hialeah
Sergio's Cuban-Miami Lakes

15135 NW 67th Ave, Miami Lakes

Avg 4.3 (1190 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LF Blackened Mahi Mahi$15.49
More about Sergio's Cuban-Miami Lakes

