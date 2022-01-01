Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Parrilla in Hialeah

Hialeah restaurants
Hialeah restaurants that serve parrilla

Item pic

 

Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats

6700 Main St,, Miami Lakes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PARRILLA MULTICULTURAL$62.00
½ Organic Chicken, 16 oz. of Picanha , Pork Sausage, Blood Sausage, Pork Cracklings, Ripe Plantains and Hallaquitas.
More about Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Latin Cafe 2000

1192 W 49 Street, Hialeah

Avg 4.2 (675 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chuletas de Puerco a la Parrilla$10.99
Char-grilled pork chops topped with grilled onions.
Bistec de Puerco a la Parrilla$10.49
Grilled pork loin steak topped with onions
More about Latin Cafe 2000
La Carreta Hialeah image

 

La Carreta Hialeah

5350 W 16th Avenue, Hialeah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Churrasco a la Parrilla$22.95
Char-Broiled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce
More about La Carreta Hialeah
Don Camaron image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Don Camaron

9491 NW 77th Ct, Hialeah

Avg 3.3 (238 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Filete De Pollo A La Parrilla$14.95
More about Don Camaron

