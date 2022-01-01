Parrilla in Hialeah
Hialeah restaurants that serve parrilla
More about Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats
Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats
6700 Main St,, Miami Lakes
|PARRILLA MULTICULTURAL
|$62.00
½ Organic Chicken, 16 oz. of Picanha , Pork Sausage, Blood Sausage, Pork Cracklings, Ripe Plantains and Hallaquitas.
More about Latin Cafe 2000
FRENCH FRIES
Latin Cafe 2000
1192 W 49 Street, Hialeah
|Chuletas de Puerco a la Parrilla
|$10.99
Char-grilled pork chops topped with grilled onions.
|Bistec de Puerco a la Parrilla
|$10.49
Grilled pork loin steak topped with onions
More about La Carreta Hialeah
La Carreta Hialeah
5350 W 16th Avenue, Hialeah
|Churrasco a la Parrilla
|$22.95
Char-Broiled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce