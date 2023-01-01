Pudding in Hialeah

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

NQC ‘No Quiero Cocinar’

6189 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Guava Bread Pudding 🆕$6.50
More about NQC ‘No Quiero Cocinar’
Item pic

 

Miami Tres Leches Y Mas - Miami Tres Leches Y Mas

7801 Northwest 95th Street, Hialeah

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Banana Pudding Tres Leche
What gave us our start and what we continue to stay consistent with.
Our tres leche is not your standard tres leche. We make them a medium milky level that we refer to as "swimming".
Go for a flavor that appeals to you because the name is true to the flavor. Bold flavor profiles but not repugnant.
Serving Size: 5.5oz
BANANA PUDDING TRES LECHE is layered with our homemade banana pudding, chunks of organic banana as well as nilla cookies. As always we top this with our homemade whipped cream that does not contain cinnamon. A sprinkle of ground nilla cookies is placed on top for looks.
You can pre order through DM:
1. Create your own personalized flavor (strawberry-nutella=one of my favorites)
2. Choose how milky: Beached, Swimming, Drowning (the ones we sell in shop are made medium milky level a.k.a swimming)
3. Choose sizing: 2oz-Large Trays
CATERING AND CUSTOMIZING AVAILABLE!!
DM @MIAMITRESLECHESYMAS ON INSTAGRAM
More about Miami Tres Leches Y Mas - Miami Tres Leches Y Mas

