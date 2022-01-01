Salmon in Hialeah
Hialeah restaurants that serve salmon
Casavana Cuban Cuisine
16435 Northwest 67th Avenue, Miami Lakes
|Fresh Atlantic Salmon
|$17.95
Grilled fresh Atlantic salmon with a side of cilantro aioli sauce.
La Carreta Hialeah
5350 W 16th Avenue, Hialeah
|Salmon a la Plancha
|$15.50
Grilled Salmon with Cilantro Lemon Butter on the Side
NQC ‘No Quiero Cocinar’
6189 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes
|Salmon DLux
|$10.50
Smoked Norwegian lox, cream cheese, chives, bacon, fried egg and diced tomato with side of kettle chips on choice of bread. It’s EXPLOSIVE!!
The Beverly Hills Cafe
7321 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes
|Grilled Atlantic Salmon
|$18.99
served with yellow rice and seasonal vegetables and prepared your choice: teriyaki style, fire grilled with lemon pepper, or basted with lemon pepper
|Mediterranean Salmon Salad
|$17.99
grilled fresh salmon, romaine greens, tomatoes, feta cheese, cucumbers, red onion, black olives, garbanzo beans and herb croutons with our fresh basil vinaigrette
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Don Camaron
9491 NW 77th Ct, Hialeah
|Filete De Salmon
|$18.95
|Salmon Cilantro con Camarones
|$21.95