Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Hialeah

Go
Hialeah restaurants
Toast

Hialeah restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Casavana Cuban Cuisine

16435 Northwest 67th Avenue, Miami Lakes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Atlantic Salmon$17.95
Grilled fresh Atlantic salmon with a side of cilantro aioli sauce.
More about Casavana Cuban Cuisine
La Carreta Hialeah image

 

La Carreta Hialeah

5350 W 16th Avenue, Hialeah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon a la Plancha$15.50
Grilled Salmon with Cilantro Lemon Butter on the Side
More about La Carreta Hialeah
Item pic

 

NQC ‘No Quiero Cocinar’

6189 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon DLux$10.50
Smoked Norwegian lox, cream cheese, chives, bacon, fried egg and diced tomato with side of kettle chips on choice of bread. It’s EXPLOSIVE!!
More about NQC ‘No Quiero Cocinar’
Consumer pic

 

The Beverly Hills Cafe

7321 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Atlantic Salmon$18.99
served with yellow rice and seasonal vegetables and prepared your choice: teriyaki style, fire grilled with lemon pepper, or basted with lemon pepper
Mediterranean Salmon Salad$17.99
grilled fresh salmon, romaine greens, tomatoes, feta cheese, cucumbers, red onion, black olives, garbanzo beans and herb croutons with our fresh basil vinaigrette
More about The Beverly Hills Cafe
Don Camaron image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Don Camaron

9491 NW 77th Ct, Hialeah

Avg 3.3 (238 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Filete De Salmon$18.95
Filete De Salmon$18.95
Salmon Cilantro con Camarones$21.95
More about Don Camaron
Item pic

 

100 Montaditos

6801 Main Street, Miami Lakes

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
68. Smoked Salmon, tomato and mayo$1.50
69. Smoked Salmon, lettuce and mayo$2.50
69. Smoked Salmon, lettuce and mayo$1.50
More about 100 Montaditos

Browse other tasty dishes in Hialeah

Pancakes

Cheese Pizza

Pastelito

Ceviche

Tiramisu

Tuna Wraps

Steak Tacos

Cookies

Map

More near Hialeah to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (843 restaurants)

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (211 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (87 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (843 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston