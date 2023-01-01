Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp fried rice in
Hialeah
/
Hialeah
/
Shrimp Fried Rice
Hialeah restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice
Sushi Sake - Miami Lakes
7301 MIAMI LAKES DRIVE, MIAMI LAKES
No reviews yet
SHRIMP FRIED RICE
$11.00
CHICKEN & SHRIMP FRIED RICE
$14.00
More about Sushi Sake - Miami Lakes
Sushi Sake - Hialeah Gardens
2885 WEST 68 STREET, HIALEAH GARDENS
No reviews yet
SHRIMP FRIED RICE
$11.00
More about Sushi Sake - Hialeah Gardens
Browse other tasty dishes in Hialeah
Cake
French Toast
Salad Wrap
Flan
Cheesecake
Steak Sandwiches
Eel
Ham Sandwiches
More near Hialeah to explore
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1297 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
Avg 4.3
(430 restaurants)
Miami Beach
Avg 4.3
(301 restaurants)
Hollywood
Avg 4.3
(151 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
Avg 4.5
(44 restaurants)
Hallandale
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Opa Locka
Avg 4
(13 restaurants)
Dania
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1297 restaurants)
Clewiston
No reviews yet
Naples
Avg 4.4
(174 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 3.9
(39 restaurants)
Key West
Avg 4.5
(54 restaurants)
Sebring
No reviews yet
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(715 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(726 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(123 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(173 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1216 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(798 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston