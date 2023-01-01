Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fried rice in Hialeah

Go
Hialeah restaurants
Toast

Hialeah restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice

Item pic

 

Sushi Sake - Miami Lakes

7301 MIAMI LAKES DRIVE, MIAMI LAKES

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP FRIED RICE$11.00
CHICKEN & SHRIMP FRIED RICE$14.00
More about Sushi Sake - Miami Lakes
Item pic

 

Sushi Sake - Hialeah Gardens

2885 WEST 68 STREET, HIALEAH GARDENS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP FRIED RICE$11.00
More about Sushi Sake - Hialeah Gardens

Browse other tasty dishes in Hialeah

Cake

French Toast

Salad Wrap

Flan

Cheesecake

Steak Sandwiches

Eel

Ham Sandwiches

Map

More near Hialeah to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1297 restaurants)

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (430 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (301 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1297 restaurants)

Clewiston

No reviews yet

Naples

Avg 4.4 (174 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 3.9 (39 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)

Sebring

No reviews yet

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (715 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (726 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (173 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1216 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (798 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston