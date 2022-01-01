Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Spaghetti and meatballs in
Hialeah
/
Hialeah
/
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Hialeah restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs
Dipiazza Pizzeria
1412 West 49th Street, Hialeah
No reviews yet
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
$14.00
More about Dipiazza Pizzeria
PIZZA
La Guajira Pizzeria
1905 w 60 st, Hialeah
Avg 4.7
(1058 reviews)
Spaghetti with meatball
$8.99
More about La Guajira Pizzeria
