Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Strawberry cheesecake in Hialeah

Go
Hialeah restaurants
Toast

Hialeah restaurants that serve strawberry cheesecake

La Carreta Hialeah image

 

La Carreta Hialeah

5350 W 16th Avenue, Hialeah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesecake Strawberry$5.25
More about La Carreta Hialeah
Item pic

 

Miami Tres Leches Y Mas - Miami Tres Leches Y Mas

7801 Northwest 95th Street, Hialeah

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry NO BAKE Cheesecake Cup$5.00
A common dessert table classic.
Homemade no bake cheesecake filling that is layered together with our homemad strawberry crumbs. Topped with our homemade whipped cream and diced up frash organic strawberries.
It tastes phenomenal and isn' t just aesthetically pleasing.
Reality served hotter then a summer day in Miami.
Serving Size: 5.5oz
More about Miami Tres Leches Y Mas - Miami Tres Leches Y Mas

Browse other tasty dishes in Hialeah

Chicken Wraps

Caesar Salad

Crispy Chicken

Bisque

Waffles

Tostadas

Arepas

Steak Burritos

Map

More near Hialeah to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1182 restaurants)

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (384 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (133 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1182 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (154 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (642 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (649 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (108 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (149 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1091 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (742 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston