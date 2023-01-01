Strawberry cheesecake in Hialeah
La Carreta Hialeah
5350 W 16th Avenue, Hialeah
|Cheesecake Strawberry
|$5.25
Miami Tres Leches Y Mas - Miami Tres Leches Y Mas
7801 Northwest 95th Street, Hialeah
|Strawberry NO BAKE Cheesecake Cup
|$5.00
A common dessert table classic.
Homemade no bake cheesecake filling that is layered together with our homemad strawberry crumbs. Topped with our homemade whipped cream and diced up frash organic strawberries.
It tastes phenomenal and isn' t just aesthetically pleasing.
Reality served hotter then a summer day in Miami.
Serving Size: 5.5oz