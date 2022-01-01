Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna rolls in Hialeah

Go
Hialeah restaurants
Toast

Hialeah restaurants that serve tuna rolls

Item pic

 

Sushi Sake

7301 MIAMI LAKES DRIVE, MIAMI LAKES

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPICY TUNA ROLL$11.00
Tuna, Cucumber, Sesame Seed and Served with Kimchee Sauce
More about Sushi Sake
Consumer pic

 

The Beverly Hills Cafe

7321 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid Tuna Salad Dinner Roll$8.99
More about The Beverly Hills Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Hialeah

Caesar Salad

Key Lime Pies

Steak Burritos

Mozzarella Sticks

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Cheese Fries

Philly Cheesesteaks

Teriyaki Chicken

Map

More near Hialeah to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (869 restaurants)

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (220 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (90 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (869 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (505 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (525 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (105 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (876 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (557 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston