Tuna rolls in
Hialeah
/
Hialeah
/
Tuna Rolls
Hialeah restaurants that serve tuna rolls
Sushi Sake
7301 MIAMI LAKES DRIVE, MIAMI LAKES
No reviews yet
SPICY TUNA ROLL
$11.00
Tuna, Cucumber, Sesame Seed and Served with Kimchee Sauce
More about Sushi Sake
The Beverly Hills Cafe
7321 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes
No reviews yet
Kid Tuna Salad Dinner Roll
$8.99
More about The Beverly Hills Cafe
