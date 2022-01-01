Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Hialeah

Hialeah restaurants
Hialeah restaurants that serve tuna salad

Kush By Stephens

1000 E. 16TH STREET, Hialeah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ana Maria Polo's Tuna Salad Wrap$12.00
Romaine, onion, tomato, shredded Jack and mustard, served with chips and a 1/2 sour pickle
Spider’s Salad (NO TUNA)$12.00
Mixed greens, blue cheese, shredded Jack, all white tuna, tomato, carrots, cucumbers, onions, bacon, croutons, tossed in our Lokal vinaigrette
Spider’s Tuna Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, blue cheese, shredded Jack, all white tuna, tomato, carrots, cucumbers, onions, bacon, croutons, tossed in our Lokal vinaigrette
The Beverly Hills Cafe

7321 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid Tuna Salad Dinner Roll$6.99
Side of Tuna Salad$5.99
