Turkey clubs in
Hialeah
/
Hialeah
/
Turkey Clubs
Hialeah restaurants that serve turkey clubs
Kush By Stephens
1000 E. 16TH STREET, Hialeah
No reviews yet
Turkey Club
$15.00
Lettuce, tomato, smoked bacon and mayonnaise, served on toasted white or wheat
More about Kush By Stephens
The Beverly Hills Cafe
7321 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes
No reviews yet
Full Turkey Sandwich
$11.99
More about The Beverly Hills Cafe
