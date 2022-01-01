Hiawassee Brew

Brother's at Willow Ranch

Nestled in the beautiful North Georgia Mountains, Brother’s at Willow Ranch offers guests amazing food, exceptional drinks, award winning desserts and legendary service in a distinctly rustic atmosphere.

Locally owned and operated, Brother’s sources the best local ingredients when possible, including a variety of produce, beef from Osborn Farms, rainbow trout from Andrews, NC, distilled spirits including moonshine from Grandaddy Mims, and a variety of wine and craft beer from local vineyards and breweries.

Currently offered: dine in, take-out, curbside, limited outdoor seating, private dining for large parties, and off-site catering for any event.

