Hibachican
Experiential Japanese and Mexican fusion cooking.
153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107
Location
153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107
Salt Lake City UT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Bout Time Pub & Grub
Come in and enjoy!
Costa Vida - SLC Gateway
Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.
HallPass Bars
Beer Zombies Draft Room & Beer Garden.
Blaze of Thunder @ HallPass
Traditional crispy Nashville hot fried chicken with that good ol’ southern comfort flare. Brought to you by the SkinnyFATS Culinary Team.