Go
Toast

Hibiki Sushi

Come in and enjoy!

SUSHI

2651 Commerce St Ste 120 • $$

Avg 4.6 (732 reviews)

Popular Items

Crunch Roll$11.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber and avocado topped with crunch and eel sauce.
Philadelphia Roll (R)$9.00
Salmon Sushi (R)$7.00
California Roll$7.00
Edamame (V)$5.00
Cooked soybean pods lightly salted
Gyoza - Pork$7.00
Japanese pot stickers with ponzu sauce
Spicy Tuna Roll (R)$8.00
Miso Soup$3.00
Fried Rice$13.00
Jackpot Special (R)$18.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy crab and cucumber inside & spicy crab outside. Topped with shrimp, avocado, crunch, spicy mayo and eel sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2651 Commerce St Ste 120

Dallas TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Westlake Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Craft Brewery & Taproom!

The Nines

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Las Almas Rotas

No reviews yet

Las Almas Rotas is a mezcaleria, a shrine to the spirits of Mexico, serving cocktails, neat pours and flights. We have a Mexican food-focused kitchen program, serving such favorites as tacos, quesadillas and tortas.

Postino Deep Ellum

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston