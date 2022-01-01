Hibiscus StrEATery

Go
Fried Tuna Basil Roll$14.50
spicy pineapple melon salad, wasabi aioli
Easter Dinner Pickup$50.00
(Pick up on Saturday, April 16th between 11am-4pm) Dinner includes: Deviled egg appetizer, entree choice of blood orange honey glazed ham, lamb stew with carrots celery and onion or baked fish with white wine lemon and herb butter; yukon gold mashed potatoes with roasted garlic gravy, brussel sprouts with bacon, onions, pomegranate vinaigrette; shiitake mushroom green bean casserole; choice of dessert french coconut pie or lemon cupcake with mascarpone icing
In House Smoked Brisket Grilled Cheese$15.25
Carolina BBQ, caramelized onion, provolone cheese on Sullivan St. Bakery Bread
Sweet Potato Crust - Family Style
(serves 2) greens, green beans, mango, tomato, red onion, key lime garlic dressing, sambal aioli; coconut rice and choice of dessert
Salsa Verde Bowl - Dinner$16.75
coconut rice, black beans, fried plantains, avocado pico de gallo
Blackened Fish Burrito
greens, rice, avocado pico de gallo, cheddar cheese
Coconut Panko Wrap
choice of daily catch or shrimp, greens, creamy cabbage carrot slaw
Sweet Potato Crust - Dinner
greens, green beans, mango, tomato, red onion, key lime garlic dressing, sambal aioli
Fish Sandwich
choice of daily catch, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, sambal aioli on a fresh bun
Brussel Sprouts$12.75
NASHVILLE HOT with crumbled blue cheese; KOREAN BBQ with scallion, cashews, sesame seeds; or LEFTOVERS STYLE roasted red peppers, onions, gorgonzola, parmesan cheese, creamy red wine vinaigrette
Location

326 Hibiscus Street

Jupiter FL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
