Hiccups Sports Bar And Grill

PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • PHO • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

4119 W FM 2147 #1 • $$

Avg 4 (62 reviews)

Popular Items

Corona Premier$4.00
Hiccups Supreme$20.00
Hill Country Carnivore$20.00
Cheese Pizza 14"$15.00
Wings 15$25.00
3 Sauces
Wings 10$18.00
2 Sauces
Wings 5$9.00
1 Sauce
3 topping or less$17.00
Cheese Sticks (6)$8.00
Served with marinara
Garlic Knots$7.00
Served with marinara
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

4119 W FM 2147 #1

Cottonwood Shores TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
