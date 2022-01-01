Go
Toast

Hickory and Oak

Southern food done right!

10614 Patterson Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

DeVoe's Peppery Cole Slaw$7.00
DeVoe's famous peppery cole slaw. Available by the pint.
Mexican Street Corn$4.00
Pulled Pork BBQ$15.00
Hickory & Oak Smoked Pulled Pork BBQ with NC Vinegar based BBQ sauce.
Available by the pound
Caprese Pasta Salad$8.00
Rotini Pasta with mozzarella pearls, & grape tomatoes tossed in a homemade basil vinaigrette. Drizzled with a balsamic vinegar reduction. Available by the pint.
White Bean Chicken Chili (Quart)$15.00
Creamy White Bean Chicken Chili (Available by the quart)
Edward's Ham Biscuits$15.00
Edward's Country Ham on King's Hawaiian Roll with a buttery mustard poppy seed spread. Available by the dozen.
Three Cheese Mac & Cheese (pint)$8.00
Southern Style Mac & Cheese with Aged Cheddar, Smoked Gouda, & Mozzarella Cheeses. Available by the pint
Smoked Gouda Potato Au Gratin$10.00
Available by the quart
Chicken Enchiladas (Serves 4 people)$35.00
Southwestern Pulled Chicken with black bean & corn relish and shredded cheddar cheese stuffed in jumbo flour tortillas topped with a zesty homemade enchilada sauce. Serves 4 people
Southern Style Pimento Cheese$10.00
Homemade Pimento Cheese with aged cheddar, smoked gouda, diced pimentos, herbs, and spices. Available by the pound.
See full menu

Location

10614 Patterson Avenue

Tuckahoe VA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

ValerEats

No reviews yet

We are a Richmond based food trailer serving breakfast treats in the streets! We are the only spot in RVA where you can find poffertjes aka mini pancakes. We also serve delicious breakfast burritos and sandwiches.

Shield N Sheath

No reviews yet

We Throw It All!

jiji frozen custard T2

No reviews yet

food truck

Rappahannock Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston