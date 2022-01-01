Go
Hickory & Ash

Hand Crafted, Colorado-Centric Cuisine

STEAKS

8001 Arista Place • $$

Avg 4.6 (590 reviews)

Popular Items

Romaine Endive Salad$12.00
Feta, Preserved Lemon, Caesar Dressing
Twice Baked Mac & Cheese$5.00
Cheddar, Bacon, Scallions
Double Double Burger$15.00
Fancy Sauce, Relish, American Cheese, Fries
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$5.00
Date, Brown Butter, Parsnip (gf, v)
Triple Cooked Fries$4.00
Fine Herbs (v,gf)
Arugula Salad$12.00
Pears, Burrata, Pine Nuts, White Balsamic (gf, v)
6oz Filet Mignon$29.00
Served with a side of H&A Steak Sauce.
Braised Beef Short Rib$28.00
Polenta, Broccolini, Cheddar, Horseradish (GF)
Hickory Grilled Salmon$30.00
Beluga Lentils, Beet Pesto, Asparagus, Sunflower (gf)
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8001 Arista Place

Broomfield CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
