Go
Hickory Creek Brewing Company image
Brewpubs & Breweries

Hickory Creek Brewing Company

Open today 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1005 W Laraway Rd

New Lenox, IL 60451

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

1005 W Laraway Rd, New Lenox IL 60451

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Creamery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Arrowhead Ales Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Craft beers that push the limits of traditional styles.

El Burrito Loco

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ta Canijo - New Lenox

No reviews yet

Your local taco truck!

Hickory Creek Brewing Company

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston