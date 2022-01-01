Hickory Hall

New Peking Chinese Restaurant

No reviews yet

Since 2004, New Peking Chinese Restaurant has been serving the Crystal Lake, IL and surrounding area with quality Chinese dishes from various regions of China including Cantonese, Mandarin, and Szechuan. New Peking offers a casual and comtemporary dine-in atmosphere so you could feel as if you are dining in China at the restaurant.

New Peking is a family owned restaurant that strives to provide you with an excellent Chinese dining experience.

