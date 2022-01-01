Go
Toast

Hickory Jack's Barbecue

Skip the line. ORDER NOW and have it ready when you get here. You can pick it up at our drive-thru or stay and eat in our dining room. Come see what our fresh made BBQ is all about.

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2087 Orange Tree Ln • $$

Avg 4.2 (2004 reviews)

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich, Side & Soda$8.99
Our best selling Pulled Pork Sandwich served on a house bun that we bake fresh daily. Includes your choice of side and regular drink.
Sloppy Pig Sandwich, Side & Soda$12.89
Our sloppy pig sandwich is pulled pork loaded with cheddar jack cheese, bacon crumbles and barbecue sauce. Special includes your choice of side and drink.
Tri Tip Smokehouse Salad$12.79
Jack's favorite! Our Tri Tip smokehouse salad brings all the goodness of slow smoked tri tip to a hearty mixed green salad loaded with pico de gallo, our bean medley and marinated red cabbage. Includes your choice of dressing and a cornbread muffin.
3-Cheese Potatoes
A mashed potato with three cheeses blended in. Served with sour cream & bacon.
Oak Glen Salad$11.69
Chopped greens topped with grilled chicken, apple slices, walnuts, crisp noodles, diced tomatoes, sliced cucumber and bleu cheese crumbles. We suggest enjoying with poppy seed dressing.
2 Ribs, Side & Drink$10.29
Two hickory smoked rib bones, a choice of side and a soda.
Two Meat Platters$20.19
Two 1/4 pound servings (1/2 pound altogether) of your favorite slow smoked meats.
The Tour Sliders$13.51
Choose any 3 Sliders from tri tip, brisket, pulled pork & BBQ pulled chicken (when available). The tour includes your choice of side dish and regular fountain drink.
Three Meat Platter$21.19
Three 3 ounce servings (more than 1/2 pound altogether) of your favorite slow smoked meats served with our choice of two sides and a cornbread muffin with honey butter.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.89
Slow roasted pork, pulled apart & piled high. Served with a side of BBQ sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2087 Orange Tree Ln

Redlands CA

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hickory Jack's BBQ

No reviews yet

Hickory Jack's Barbecue catering is the easiest way to serve fresh smoked barbecue to friends & co-workers with only a 3-day lead time.

Juice It Up!

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

JoJo’s Grill-A-Dog - Brick n Mortar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy the best hot dog in the history of ever!

JoJo's Grill-A-Dog - Food Truck #1 (Corporate)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston