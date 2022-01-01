Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Hickory

Go
Hickory restaurants
Toast

Hickory restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

Granny's Country Kitchen - Hickory

2145 North Center Street, Hickory

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tender Plate$8.49
A plate of our hand-breaded chicken tenders golden fried with your choice of dipping sauce. Choice of 2 sides, and bread.
Kid's Chicken Tenders$6.59
Kid's portion of our hand-breaded chicken tenders with choice of dipping sauce. Choice of 1 side, bread, and tea.
More about Granny's Country Kitchen - Hickory
Coach's - Hickory image

 

Coach's - Hickory

2049 CATAWBA VALLEY BLVD, HICKORY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders$10.99
More about Coach's - Hickory
WOOD Restaurant & Bootleggers’ Whiskey Bar Grill image

GRILL

WOOD Restaurant & Bootleggers’ Whiskey Bar Grill

2039 N Center St, Hickory

Avg 3.7 (15 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders w/ apple sauce$5.95
Chicken Tenders with Fries$8.99
4 house chicken Tenders with French fries
Chicken Tenders$8.99
5 house made crispy tenders, choice of dip (get them tossed in your choice of wing sauce $1)
More about WOOD Restaurant & Bootleggers’ Whiskey Bar Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Hickory

Cookies

Cheesecake

Grilled Chicken

Waffles

Mac And Cheese

Philly Cheesesteaks

Tacos

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Hickory to explore

Mooresville

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Davidson

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Statesville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Wilkesboro

No reviews yet

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Boone

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston