Curry in Hickory

92Chicken

310 U.S. Highway 70 Southwest, Hickory

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheese Katsu Curry Bowl$12.99
Taj Indian Cuisine - 958 2nd Street NE

958 2nd Street NE, Hickory

Avg 4.3 (12 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Goat Curry$20.00
Tender Goat pieces cooked in curry sauce.
Chicken Curry$18.00
Boneless chicken pieces cooked in curry sauce.
Lamb Curry$20.00
Tender Lamb pieces cooked in curry sauce.
