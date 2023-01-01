Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Curry in
Hickory
/
Hickory
/
Curry
Hickory restaurants that serve curry
92Chicken
310 U.S. Highway 70 Southwest, Hickory
No reviews yet
Cheese Katsu Curry Bowl
$12.99
More about 92Chicken
Taj Indian Cuisine - 958 2nd Street NE
958 2nd Street NE, Hickory
Avg 4.3
(12 reviews)
Goat Curry
$20.00
Tender Goat pieces cooked in curry sauce.
Chicken Curry
$18.00
Boneless chicken pieces cooked in curry sauce.
Lamb Curry
$20.00
Tender Lamb pieces cooked in curry sauce.
More about Taj Indian Cuisine - 958 2nd Street NE
