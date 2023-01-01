Dumplings in Hickory
92Chicken
310 U.S. Highway 70 Southwest, Hickory
|Dumpling Sauce
|$0.99
|Vegetable Dumplings
|$7.99
Deep Fried Vegetable Dumplings 8pcs
|Pork Dumplings
|$8.99
Deep Fried Pork Dumplings 8pcs
Mekvilai Thai Cuisine
2422 N CENTER STREET, HICKORY
|BUDDHA DUMPLINGS
|$6.30
(5) Fried dumpling filled with mixed vegetables and served with sesame soy sauce.
|TULIP DUMPLINGS
|$7.60
(5) A tasty blend of shrimp and pork, wrapped in a tulip shape topped with real crabmeat steamed and served with soy vinaigrette sauce.
|THAI DUMPLINGS
|$6.90
(5) Fried dumpling filled with pork, water chestnut, and black mushrooms served with sesame soy sauce.