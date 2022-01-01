Fish tacos in Hickory
Hickory restaurants that serve fish tacos
Mas Amor Cantina
883 Highland Avenue Southeast, Hickory
|Fried Fish Tacos
|$18.00
Beer battered mahi mahi, tropical mango salsa, cilantro. Served with charro beans.
GRILL
WOOD Restaurant & Bootleggers’ Whiskey Bar Grill
2039 N Center St, Hickory
|California Fish Tacos
|$15.99
crisp wild grouper, pickled onions, cilantro tartar, corn tortillas
