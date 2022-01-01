French toast in Hickory
Hickory restaurants that serve french toast
Granny's Country Kitchen - Hickory
2145 North Center Street, Hickory
|French Toast
|$4.59
Three slices of battered whole grain bread caramelized to perfection, It's sure to cure the morning sweet tooth.
WOOD Restaurant & Bootleggers’ Whiskey Bar Grill
2039 N Center St, Hickory
|French Toast Small
|$6.89
challah bread dipped in egg with hint of vanilla & lemon zest served with, BACON, SAUSAGE, or CHOICE of SIDE
|French Toast Large
|$9.89
challah bread dipped in egg with hint of vanilla & lemon zest served with, BACON, SAUSAGE, or CHOICE of SIDE