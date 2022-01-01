French toast in Hickory

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Granny's Country Kitchen - Hickory image

 

Granny's Country Kitchen - Hickory

2145 North Center Street, Hickory

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast$4.59
Three slices of battered whole grain bread caramelized to perfection, It's sure to cure the morning sweet tooth.
More about Granny's Country Kitchen - Hickory
WOOD Restaurant & Bootleggers’ Whiskey Bar Grill image

GRILL

WOOD Restaurant & Bootleggers’ Whiskey Bar Grill

2039 N Center St, Hickory

Avg 3.7 (15 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast Small$6.89
challah bread dipped in egg with hint of vanilla & lemon zest served with, BACON, SAUSAGE, or CHOICE of SIDE
French Toast Large$9.89
challah bread dipped in egg with hint of vanilla & lemon zest served with, BACON, SAUSAGE, or CHOICE of SIDE
More about WOOD Restaurant & Bootleggers’ Whiskey Bar Grill

