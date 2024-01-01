Fried rice in Hickory
Hickory restaurants that serve fried rice
Cowa-Sake & Frothy Rooster
1 North Center Street, Hickory
|Fried Rice Side
|$7.00
Wok vegetables, Fried Egg, Kung Pao sauce.
Mekvilai Thai Cuisine
2422 N CENTER STREET, HICKORY
|SPICY FRIED RICE
|$0.00
Egg, onions, carrots, green beans, tomato chunks, basil, and fresh bean sprouts on top.
|PLAIN FRIED RICE
|$3.99
|THAI FRIED RICE
|$0.00
Egg, onions, carrots, snow peas, pineapples, and fresh bean sprouts on top.