Grits in
Hickory
/
Hickory
/
Grits
Hickory restaurants that serve grits
Granny's Country Kitchen - Hickory
2145 North Center Street, Hickory
No reviews yet
Side of Grits
$1.79
More about Granny's Country Kitchen - Hickory
Cafe Rule & Wine Bar
242 11th Avenue Northeast, Hickory
No reviews yet
Shrimp & Grits
$26.00
Pimento Cheese Grits
$4.00
More about Cafe Rule & Wine Bar
