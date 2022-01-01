Mac and cheese in Hickory
Hickory restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Granny's Country Kitchen - Hickory
Granny's Country Kitchen - Hickory
2145 North Center Street, Hickory
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$4.99
Kid's Bowl of Mac & Cheese. Choice of 1 side, bread, and tea.
More about Cafe Rule & Wine Bar
Cafe Rule & Wine Bar
242 11th Avenue Northeast, Hickory
|Mac and Cheese
|$6.00
More about WOOD Restaurant & Bootleggers’ Whiskey Bar Grill
GRILL
WOOD Restaurant & Bootleggers’ Whiskey Bar Grill
2039 N Center St, Hickory
|Add Side Mac & Cheese
|$2.00