Pies in Hickory
Hickory restaurants that serve pies
Granny's Country Kitchen - Hickory
2145 North Center Street, Hickory
|Meringue Pie
|$2.99
Cafe Rule & Wine Bar
242 11th Avenue Northeast, Hickory
|Nashville pie
|$14.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Cheddar, Nashville Chicken Cracklings
|Pecan Pie Cheesecake
|$9.00
Creme Anglaise, Whipped Cream
WOOD Restaurant & Bootleggers’ Whiskey Bar Grill
2039 N Center St, Hickory
|Large Savory Italian Pie
|$35.99
a savory pie baked between 2 crusts, topped w/ tomato sauce: mozzarella; local beef & selection of charcuterie; peppers, onion, & mushroom; olives & pesto (takes 10 extra minutes, feeds 2 plus)
|Medium Savory Italian Pie
|$25.99
|Medium Savory Italian Pie
|$25.99