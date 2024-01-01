Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Hickory

Go
Hickory restaurants
Toast

Hickory restaurants that serve po boy

Banner pic

 

Cranford Brother's Barbecue

205 Main Avenue Northeast, Hickory

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Po Boy$11.00
More about Cranford Brother's Barbecue
Banner pic

 

Standard Oyster -

2147 N Center St, Hickory

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Po' Boy$14.00
Crispy fried shrimp on a brioche bun with remoulade, lettuce, & tomato. Choice of 1 side.
More about Standard Oyster -

Browse other tasty dishes in Hickory

Pies

Chicken Sandwiches

Brisket

Chicken Tenders

Pudding

Chili

Chicken Salad

Veggie Rolls

Map

More near Hickory to explore

Mooresville

Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Davidson

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)

Statesville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Wilkesboro

No reviews yet

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Boone

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (599 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Albemarle

No reviews yet

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1205 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1501 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (408 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (740 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston