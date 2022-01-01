Quesadillas in Hickory
Hickory restaurants that serve quesadillas
Mas Amor Cantina
883 Highland Avenue Southeast, Hickory
|Asada Con Queso (Steak Quesadilla)
|$17.00
Grilled steak, peppers and cheese blend. Served with rice and beans.
|Local (Vegetable Quesadilla)
|$15.00
Locally sourced, seasoned vegetables and cheese blend. Served with rice and beans.
|kids cheese quesadilla
|$7.00
WOOD Restaurant & Bootleggers’ Whiskey Bar Grill
2039 N Center St, Hickory
|Quesadilla
|$10.99
diced chicken breast, cilantro pesto, corn-black bean pico, rice, shredded cheese, guacamole, salsa, sour cream
|Quesadilla
|$12.99
diced chicken breast, cilantro pesto, corn-black bean pico, rice, shredded cheese, guacamole, salsa, sour cream