Sliders in Hickory

Hickory restaurants that serve sliders
Cowa-Sake & Frothy Rooster
1 North Center Street, Hickory
No reviews yet
Single House Slider
$5.00
Single House Slider (Copy)
$5.00
More about Cowa-Sake & Frothy Rooster
Charlie Granger's Smokehouse
2450 N Center St, Hickory
No reviews yet
(1) BBQ SLIDER
$3.25
(1) BRISKET SLIDER
$4.50
More about Charlie Granger's Smokehouse
