Sliders in Hickory

Hickory restaurants
Hickory restaurants that serve sliders

Cowa-Sake & Frothy Rooster

1 North Center Street, Hickory

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Single House Slider$5.00
Single House Slider (Copy)$5.00
More about Cowa-Sake & Frothy Rooster
Charlie Granger's Smokehouse

2450 N Center St, Hickory

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
(1) BBQ SLIDER$3.25
(1) BRISKET SLIDER$4.50
More about Charlie Granger's Smokehouse

