Steak tacos in Hickory

Hickory restaurants
Hickory restaurants that serve steak tacos

Mas Amor Cantina - 883 Highland Avenue Southeast

883 Highland Avenue Southeast, Hickory

Individual Steak Street Taco
More about Mas Amor Cantina - 883 Highland Avenue Southeast
WOOD: Pizza, Pasta, Sandwiches & Bootleggers' Whiskey Bar

2039 N Center St, Hickory

Avg 3.7 (15 reviews)
Chimichurri Steak Tacos$16.00
grilled steak, romaine, roasted onion, guacamole, flour tortillas
Lunch Chimi Steak Tacos$12.00
grilled steak, romaine, roasted onion, guacamole, flour tortillas
More about WOOD: Pizza, Pasta, Sandwiches & Bootleggers' Whiskey Bar

