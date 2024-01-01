Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steamed rice in Hickory

Go
Hickory restaurants
Toast

Hickory restaurants that serve steamed rice

Consumer pic

 

Cowa-Sake & Frothy Rooster

1 North Center Street, Hickory

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steamed Rice side$3.00
Dashi steamed japanese white rice, sesame seeds
More about Cowa-Sake & Frothy Rooster
Consumer pic

 

Mekvilai Thai Cuisine

2422 N CENTER STREET, HICKORY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
STEAMED RICE$2.19
More about Mekvilai Thai Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Hickory

Waffles

Mac And Cheese

Shrimp Rolls

Dumplings

Sliders

Fajitas

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Curry

Map

More near Hickory to explore

Mooresville

Avg 4.2 (44 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Davidson

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)

Statesville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Wilkesboro

No reviews yet

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Boone

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (601 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Albemarle

No reviews yet

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1209 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1511 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (742 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston