Tacos in Hickory

Hickory restaurants
Hickory restaurants that serve tacos

Mas Amor Cantina

883 Highland Avenue Southeast, Hickory

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad$14.00
Fried tortilla bowl, spring mix, yellow cheese, avocado, pico degallo, pickled red onions, grilled corn, jalapeno bacon, crushed tortilla chips
Birria Tacos$20.00
Chuck, short rib and serloin, onion, cilantro, lime, white cheese blend with savory au jus on the side. Served with charro beans.
Al Pastor Tacos$17.00
Roasted pork, grilled pineapple, and achiote sauce. Served with charro beans.
GRILL

WOOD Restaurant & Bootleggers’ Whiskey Bar Grill

2039 N Center St, Hickory

Avg 3.7 (15 reviews)
Takeout
Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos$9.99
tempura fried, spicy mayo, pickled onion, cabbage, flour tortillas
Chimichurri Steak Tacos$15.99
grilled steak, romaine, roasted onion, guacamole, flour tortillas
California Fish Tacos$15.99
crisp wild grouper, pickled onions, cilantro tartar, corn tortillas
