Tacos in Hickory
Hickory restaurants that serve tacos
Mas Amor Cantina
883 Highland Avenue Southeast, Hickory
|Taco Salad
|$14.00
Fried tortilla bowl, spring mix, yellow cheese, avocado, pico degallo, pickled red onions, grilled corn, jalapeno bacon, crushed tortilla chips
|Birria Tacos
|$20.00
Chuck, short rib and serloin, onion, cilantro, lime, white cheese blend with savory au jus on the side. Served with charro beans.
|Al Pastor Tacos
|$17.00
Roasted pork, grilled pineapple, and achiote sauce. Served with charro beans.
GRILL
WOOD Restaurant & Bootleggers’ Whiskey Bar Grill
2039 N Center St, Hickory
|Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos
|$9.99
tempura fried, spicy mayo, pickled onion, cabbage, flour tortillas
|Chimichurri Steak Tacos
|$15.99
grilled steak, romaine, roasted onion, guacamole, flour tortillas
|California Fish Tacos
|$15.99
crisp wild grouper, pickled onions, cilantro tartar, corn tortillas