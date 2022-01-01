Go
Hickory Ranch Steakhouse

Hickory Ranch Steakhouse is a full service restaurant and bar. We specialize in steaks, seafood & ribs but have a very diverse menu to satisfy every palate!

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

32971 Yucaipa Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (873 reviews)

Popular Items

Roast Turkey$20.00
Cole Slaw$4.00
Lg. Garlic Bread$6.00
The Mark Rib$19.00
Prime Rib - 8 Oz.$26.00
Classic Burger$14.00
14oz Ribeye Steak$34.00
Prime Rib - 14 Oz.$34.00
Half Rack Charbroiled Baby Back Ribs$24.00
10oz Ribeye Steak$30.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

32971 Yucaipa Blvd

Yucaipa CA

Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
