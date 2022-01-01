Hickory Ranch Steakhouse

Pizza Chalet and Johnnies Broasted Chicken

Pizza Chalet & Broasted Chicken in Yucaipa. Buffet, Salad Bar, Arcade. We have been family owned and operated for over 40 years -- making it the oldest pizza place in town. We pride ourselves on our outstanding pizza, Broasted Chicken, and wings. Our dough and sauce is made from scratch, we slice our own veggies, and add no preservatives to anything. Even our salad bar is unmatched with over 30 items and six dressings as well as spring mix, spinach, and iceberg and romaine lettuce. We think you will find Pizza Chalet has the best pizza and Chicken in town.

When you’re ready to take a break from the food, we even have a large arcade and 8 big TVs to keep you entertained!

Pizza Chalet is a great Family Fun Restaurant. We have an Arcade for the kids and offer Party specials.

