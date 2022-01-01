Go
Hickory Restaurant + Bar image

Hickory Restaurant + Bar

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

119 Reviews

$$

4105 NW Camas Meadows Dr,

Camas, WA 98607

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Grilled Bread$3.50
Grilled Artichokes$16.00
Beet Salad$15.00
goat cheese, walnuts & balsamic glaze
Halibut Fish & Chips$24.00
Halibut, Tartar sauce, coleslaw
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

4105 NW Camas Meadows Dr,, Camas WA 98607

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

The Hammond Neighborhood Kitchen

No reviews yet

Casual fine dining restaurant with a large bar, social hour, brunch and NW fare.

BurgerIM

No reviews yet

Chef Inspired Burgers

¿Otra Vez?

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké

No reviews yet

TOKYROLL is a fast-casual, cashless, grab-n-go sushi and poké concept delivering mouth-watering rolls twice the size of your average roll. Sushi not your thing? Try our health-minded poké bowls for a lunch or dinner option you can enjoy worry free.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Hickory Restaurant + Bar

orange star4.7 • 119 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston