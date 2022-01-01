Go
Hickory Hog

5163 Main Street

Popular Items

The Fowl Play$7.99
Pulled Chicken, Bacon, Smoked Pimento Cheese, with a White Sauce Drizzle
The Mac Daddy$7.99
Pulled Pork or Chicken, topped with Mac-N-Cheese, with an Original Sauce Drizzle
The Plain Jane$5.99
Pulled Pork OR Chicken, and you sauce it yourself.
The Loaded Chips$9.99
Pork, Chicken, or Rib Tips with Queso, House Pickled Pico, Jalapeno, Chives, and Sour Cream
Fountain Beverage - Online/Order at Table/Kiosk$2.50
Plate - Pulled Pork$13.99
Served with 2 Sides, Bread, Pickle and Onion
The Wings$14.99
12 smoked and crispy wings. Sauce them or don't.
Banana Pudding$3.99
Plate - The Ribs$16.99
Served with 2 Sides, Bread, Pickle and Onion
The OG$6.99
Pulled Pork, Slaw, Pickle, with an Original Sauce Drizzle
Location

5163 Main Street

Lucedale MS

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
