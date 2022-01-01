Go
Toast

Hickory Jack's BBQ

Hickory Jack's Barbecue catering is the easiest way to serve fresh smoked barbecue to friends & co-workers with only a 3-day lead time.

2087 Orange Tree Lane

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BBQ Pulled Chicken (lb)$11.99
Marinated chicken that we smoke before pulling and mixing with our house barbecue sauce.
Louisiana Hot Link (ea)$4.99
We split our spicy links lengthwise and cut in half. In most cases you only need half a link per person if you are serving other meats with it.
Cornbread Muffins w/ Honey Butter (1 doz)$9.99
Fresh cornbread made daily includes honey butter.
Pulled BBQ, Tri Tip & Spare Ribs (per person)$14.99
Choice of Pulled pork or barbecue pulled chicken along with beef tri tip and two pork spare rib bones. Includes your choice of two side dishes along with cornbread muffin and honey butter and a slider bun to make a sandwich as well as extra barbecue sauce.
The entire meal is provided to you for buffet style serving in aluminum serving trays and includes serving utensils for each item.
Each person will also receive a plate, napkin and set of eating utensils.
Price shown is per person. Please order by indicating the number of people being served.
Pulled Pork (lb)$11.99
Tender pulled pork shoulder. Includes barbecue sauce on the side. Be sure to add slider buns if you'd like to make sandwiches.
Brisket (lb)$25.49
Texas Brisket hand trimmed and rubbed with Jack's secret spices before receiving over 24 hours of love from our slow & low cooking. 1 pound will feed 2-3 people. Sold by the pound.
Tri Tip (lb)$14.99
Hickory smoked, hand trimmed lean Angus prime tri tip rubbed with spices.
Slider Buns (1 doz)$9.99
Fresh homemade slider buns.
Whole Bone-In Chicken (ea)$11.99
Whole chickens marinated before being hickory smoked. Each chicken is eight (8) pieces - two each breasts, wings, legs & thighs.
Pork Spare Ribs by the Rack$27.49
Fresh pork spare ribs marinated in our secret coffee rub before being hickory smoked for 5 hours to reach tender perfection. Sold 10 bones per rack.
See full menu

Location

2087 Orange Tree Lane

Redlands CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hickory Jack's Barbecue

No reviews yet

Skip the line. ORDER NOW and have it ready when you get here. You can pick it up at our drive-thru or stay and eat in our dining room. Come see what our fresh made BBQ is all about.

JoJo’s Grill-A-Dog - Brick n Mortar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy the best hot dog in the history of ever!

JoJo's Grill-A-Dog - Food Truck #1 (Corporate)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Juice It Up!

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston