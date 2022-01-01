Hickory Jack's BBQ

Choice of Pulled pork or barbecue pulled chicken along with beef tri tip and two pork spare rib bones. Includes your choice of two side dishes along with cornbread muffin and honey butter and a slider bun to make a sandwich as well as extra barbecue sauce.

The entire meal is provided to you for buffet style serving in aluminum serving trays and includes serving utensils for each item.

Each person will also receive a plate, napkin and set of eating utensils.

Price shown is per person. Please order by indicating the number of people being served.

