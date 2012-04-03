Go
WOOD Restaurant & Bootleggers’ Whiskey Bar Grill imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Hickory Social House

Open today 7:00 AM - 11:45 PM

StarStarStarHalf

15 Reviews

$$

2039 N Center St

Hickory, NC 28601

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Medium Build Your Own Pizza$11.99
STARTS WITH: BRICK OVEN FIRED CRUST, SAN MARZANO PIZZA SAUCE, & GRANDE MOZZARELLA-PROVOLONE BLEND
Daylight Beignets$8.99
delicately puffed fried dough covered in powdered sugar, w/ chocolate & blueberry-white chocolate sauces
Large Pesto Margherita Pizza$18.99
fresh sliced mozzarella, San Marzano marinara, basil pesto swirl
Ahi Tuna Tacos$15.99
seared rare tuna, sesame rice, spicy mayo, corn tortillas
Brick Oven Lasagna$15.99
layers of fresh pasta, bolognese meat sauce w/ local beef, salami & capicola, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, herb-béchamel sauce
Build Your Own Burger$11.89
Local Beef, includes cheese and up to 4 toppings
Bourbon-Bacon Smash Burger$11.99
Local Beef, Cajun-Brown Sugar Bacon, caramelized onion, cheddar cheese, bourbon bbq sauce
Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos$16.99
tempura fried, spicy mayo, pickled onion, cabbage, flour tortillas
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.99
crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese coleslaw, pickles, NY bun
Side Mixed Greens Salad$3.99
cashews, cucumber, tomato, carrot, parmesan, citrus vinaigrette
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markSports
check markLive Music
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 am

Location

2039 N Center St, Hickory NC 28601

Directions

Gallery

WOOD Restaurant & Bootleggers’ Whiskey Bar Grill image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Granny's Country Kitchen - Hickory
orange starNo Reviews
2145 North Center Street Hickory, NC 28601
View restaurantnext
Coach's - Hickory
orange starNo Reviews
2049 CATAWBA VALLEY BLVD HICKORY, NC 28602
View restaurantnext
Granny's Country Kitchen - Icard
orange star4.3 • 248
3448 Miller Bridge Road Connelly Springs, NC 28612
View restaurantnext
Waterside Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 19
7774 Hudson Chapel Rd Catabwa, NC 28609
View restaurantnext
Hellbender Bed & Beverage
orange star5.0 • 148
239 Sunset Dr Blowing Rock, NC 28605
View restaurantnext
Treat
orange star4.4 • 443
100 W Union St Morganton, NC 28655
View restaurantnext

Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Hickory

Taj Indian Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 12
958 2nd Street NE Hickory, NC 28601
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Hickory

Denver

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Statesville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Wilkesboro

No reviews yet

Mooresville

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Davidson

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Hickory Social House

orange star3.7 • 15 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston