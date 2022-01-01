Hicksville restaurants you'll love
More about Roast Sandwich House
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Roast Sandwich House
1040 South Broadway, Hicksville
|Popular items
|BBQ Chicken Crunch Wrap
|$12.35
Sharp Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Avocado, Romaine, Crispy Tortillas & Chipotle Ranch
|Grilled Chicken Panini
|$12.35
Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Roasted Pepper Bruschetta & Basil Mayo on Ciabatta
|Roast Beef Melt
|$14.41
Mozzarella, Horseradish Sauce, Garlic Butter & Crispy Onions on Everything Ciabatta with a Side of Au Jus
More about Peri-Peri Guys
SALADS • CHICKEN
Peri-Peri Guys
285 S BROADWAY, Hicksville
|Popular items
|1/2 Chicken ( add a side for $2 )
|$10.99
House Favorite - Breast, Leg, Thigh, Wing
|5 Peri-Wings
|$7.99
5 Peri-Wings of your Choice - why not bingo them! (Mix of all flavors)
|1/4 Chicken ( add a side for $2 )
|$5.99
Breast w/ Wing OR Breast w/Leg
More about Monaco's Pizzeria & Restaurant
Monaco's Pizzeria & Restaurant
414 Jerusalem ave, Hicksville
|Popular items
|Caesar salad
|$10.25
|Neapolitan (large)
|$18.25
|2 Liter Bottle
|$4.00
More about Cancun Bar & Grill
Cancun Bar & Grill
206 West Old Country Road, Hicksville
More about SmartWich
SmartWich
640a South Broadway, Hicksville
|Popular items
|Octopus
|$14.99
tender octopus, diced red peppers, diced green peppers, diced onions, parsley, vinegar, olive oil
|Omelette
|$10.00
eggs, cooked onions, herbs, melted mozzarella, arugala, vinaigrette
|Tuna
|$12.99
tuna marinade, avocado, cucumbers, red onion, celery, watercress
More about Rooster Call
Rooster Call
108 2nd St, Hicksville