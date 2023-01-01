Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheese fries in
Hicksville
/
Hicksville
/
Cheese Fries
Hicksville restaurants that serve cheese fries
Slappin Chick -
19 Broadway, Hicksville
No reviews yet
Make It Cheese Fries
$2.00
Cheese Fries
$6.00
More about Slappin Chick -
Hicksville - Hicksville
459-B SOUTH BROADWAY, HICKSVILLE
No reviews yet
CHEESE FRIES
$0.00
More about Hicksville - Hicksville
Browse other tasty dishes in Hicksville
Crispy Chicken
Chicken Wraps
Paninis
Fried Chicken Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken
Pies
More near Hicksville to explore
Farmingdale
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Garden City
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Plainview
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Mineola
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
East Meadow
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Melville
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Westbury
No reviews yet
Woodbury
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Roslyn Heights
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2334 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(54 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(295 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(382 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(277 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(976 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(712 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(498 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston