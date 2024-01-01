Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Hicksville

Go
Hicksville restaurants
Toast

Hicksville restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Sweet Potato Tater Tots image

 

Roast Sandwich House - Hicksville

1040 South Broadway, Hicksville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Potato Tater tots$6.99
Cinnamon Sugar
More about Roast Sandwich House - Hicksville
Consumer pic

 

Broadway Diner

287 North Broadway, Hicksville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
More about Broadway Diner

Browse other tasty dishes in Hicksville

Hash Browns

Crispy Chicken

Grilled Chicken

Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

Pies

Cookies

Caprese Salad

Map

More near Hicksville to explore

Farmingdale

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Plainview

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Mineola

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Westbury

No reviews yet

Melville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

East Meadow

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Woodbury

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Roslyn Heights

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2498 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (311 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (399 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1035 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (773 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (560 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston