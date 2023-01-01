Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burgers in Hicksville

Hicksville restaurants
Hicksville restaurants that serve veggie burgers

SALADS • CHICKEN

Peri-Peri GUYS

285 S BROADWAY, Hicksville

Avg 4 (92 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Falafel Burger w/side$11.99
Falafel in a bun w/mixed greens, onion, Tzatziki sauce
More about Peri-Peri GUYS
Broadway Diner

287 North Broadway, Hicksville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Burger$15.00
More about Broadway Diner

