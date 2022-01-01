Go
Hidden Garden

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • NOODLES

4903 Sepulveda Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (2942 reviews)

Popular Items

Thai Iced Tea$3.00
Pad Kee Mow$14.00
Garden Roll$7.00
Yellow Curry$14.00
Roti Curry$7.00
Pad See Ew$14.00
Signature Pad Thai$15.00
Veggie Egg Rolls$8.00
Green Curry$14.00
Shrimp Garden Roll$9.00
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Takeout

Location

4903 Sepulveda Blvd

Culver City CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
