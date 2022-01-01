Go
Toast

Hidden Manna Cafe Express

Same Menu.
Same Great Flavor.
Faster Service.

17949 S Halsted Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Caramel Pound Cake$4.25
Banana Pudding$5.00
Cat Fish Plate$14.25
Shrimp Etouffee$12.99
New Orleans Chicken Pasta$13.25
Stuffed Turkey Burger$10.99
Shrimp & Grits$14.75
Fish & Grits
New Orleans Pasta Shrimp$14.50
Fried Green Tomatos$5.99
See full menu

Location

17949 S Halsted Street

Homewood IL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Harold's of Homewood

No reviews yet

The success of Harold’s Chicken of Homewood is based on providing great products and service to our customers, every day. It is our mission to deliver quality products at a reasonable price with impeccable service to every guest that comes though our door. Upon entering our store we want to always create an atmosphere of "Total Customer Satisfaction" awaiting, as they cross the threshold of our doorway.

The Station Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Pizzeria with a Bar, Beer Garden and more! Bands Every Friday Night!

Glenwood Oaks Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tuscan Gardens

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston