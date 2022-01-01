Go
Hidden Manna Cafe

We are a family owned and operated cafe featuring Creole fare along with gourmet coffees, teas and smoothies. We offer fresh food at reasonable prices.

SEAFOOD • SALADS

3613 216th • $$

Avg 4.3 (1894 reviews)

Popular Items

Catfish & Grits$17.50
Fried Grit cakes and a Catfish fillet topped with green and red bell pepper, onion and garilic in a spicy cream (dairy) sauce.
Fried Catfish$17.99
A Cat Fish fillet served with your choice of two sides and garlic bread.
Add Plastic ware & Napkin
Seafood Omelete$23.99
Fried Green Tomatoes$6.75
Chicken & Waffle$14.95
Shrimp & Grits$17.50
Shimp and Chicken Andouille Sausage with red and green pepper, garlic and onion in a spicy cream (dairy) sauce. Served over grits.
Gumbo$23.25
Crab clusters, Chicken, Shrimp, Chicken Andouille sausage, Chicken gizzards and Okra cooked in a mildly spicy roux and served with a bed of rice and garlic bread.
New Orleans Shrimp Pasta$17.75
Shrimp & Chicken Andouille sausage in a creamy pasta sauce with red and green peppers, onion and garlic Tossed with Fettucini and served with garlic bread.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3613 216th

Matteson IL

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
