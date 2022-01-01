Go
Hidden Spot - Emeryville

Chicken Wings, Gourmet Sandwiches, Wagyu Burgers! Come in and enjoy!

4000 Adeline Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

EMPIRE (SPICY)$13.00
Fried Chicken Tenders, Cheddar Cheese, Habanero Aioli, Hidden Sauce, Honey Mustard 🌶🌶🌶
SEASONED FRIES$7.00
Side of Ketchup
HOTTIE TOTTIES$8.00
Topped with a Dried Chili Blend, Mayonnaise, Siracha, and Green Onions 🌶
GEM$13.00
Chopped Thinly Sliced Ribeye, Grilled Mushroom, Grilled Onions, with Melted Muenster and Provolone Cheese, Hidden Sauce
TATER TOTS$7.00
Side of Ketchup
BEER BATTERED ONION RINGS$8.00
Side of Creamy Buttermilk Ranch
HONEY GARLIC BUTTER
Topped with Sesame Seeds
MVP
Sweet & Spicy Soy Glaze and Topped with Green Onions 🌶🌶
THE SHERIFF$15.00
1/2 lb Wagyu Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Beer Battered Onion Rings, Grilled Onions, BBQ Sauce, Mayonnaise
THE ORIGINAL$15.00
1/2 lb Wagyu Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Green Leaf, Pickles, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise, Yellow Mustard
See full menu

Location

4000 Adeline Street

Emeryville CA

Sunday10:00 am - 8:05 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:05 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:05 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:05 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:05 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

