Hideaway Cabin Bar

The Hideaway Cabin Bar sits in a snug nook on the cobblestones of Main Street in Minneapolis, overlooking the mighty Mississippi. A true four-season gem, The Hideaway has one of the great outdoor decks in the City, and a cozy cabin bar interior. Housemade pizza, great burgers, and craft cocktails, wine, and beer add up to a Northwoods get-away just steps from downtown. Come and watch the game, grab a basket of wings, and take it easy!

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

219 SE Main St • $

Avg 4.4 (555 reviews)

Popular Items

Margherita (V)$13.00
San Marzano red sauce, housemade mozzarella, basil, olive oil
Bacon Cheeseburger$15.00
6 oz. housemade beef patty with applewood bacon, American cheese, special sauce, lettuce, tomato & onion - on a potato bun. Served with fries.
Sub turkey patty at no charge. Sub Beyond patty for 2 bucks.
Kiddie Special$7.50
As served at Porky's!
1/4 pound patty with American cheese (no veggies).
Served with fries.
Pepperoni$13.00
Pepperoni, San Marzano red sauce, housemade mozzarella, provolone, fresh cracked pepper, rosemary gastrique
Cabin BBQ Burger$15.00
6 oz. housemade beef patty with sweet & smoky BBQ, bacon, cheddar, crispy fried onions, lettuce, tomato & onion - on a potato bun. Served with fries.
Sub turkey patty at no charge. Sub Beyond patty for 2 bucks.
Hideaway Deluxe$13.00
Pepperoni, housemade sausage, green pepper, black olive, onion, provolone, San Marzano red sauce
Main Street Burger$13.00
Our best seller. 6 oz. housemade beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion & our secret special sauce - on a potato bun. Served with fries.
Sub turkey patty at no charge. Sub Beyond patty for 2 bucks.
Chicken Nuggets (GF)$13.00
All-natural, gluten-free nuggets tossed in your choice of BBQ, Dry Rub or Buffalo - served with celery
Fries (GF) (DF)$7.00
Tossed with Hideaway signature seasoning
Sasquatch$13.00
Housemade sausage, smoked mushroom, pepperoncini peppers, provolone, garlic white sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

219 SE Main St

Minneapolis MN

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
