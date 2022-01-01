Hideaway Kitchen and Bar
Located in the heart of Austin, Hideaway Kitchen & Bar is a casual, chef inspired restaurant and full service bar + lounge delivering locally-sourced southern comfort food with a Texas twist in a cozy atmosphere that mimics the easygoing way of life that Austin is revered for.
4323 S IH 35 Frontage Rd
Popular Items
Location
4323 S IH 35 Frontage Rd
Austin TX
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|6:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|6:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Independence Brewing Co.
Come and enjoy!
Wham Bam Bagels
Bagels, Bagel Sandwiches, Coffee and More