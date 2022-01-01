Go
Hideaway Kitchen and Bar

Located in the heart of Austin, Hideaway Kitchen & Bar is a casual, chef inspired restaurant and full service bar + lounge delivering locally-sourced southern comfort food with a Texas twist in a cozy atmosphere that mimics the easygoing way of life that Austin is revered for.

4323 S IH 35 Frontage Rd

Popular Items

Hideaway Burger$12.00
8oz angus patty, bacon jam, aged cheddar, lettuce, tomato, bread and butter pickles
Pigs in Zen$4.50
bacon or texas sausage, eggs, cheese
The Standard$4.50
potato, eggs, cheese
Hand-Cut Herb Fries$3.00
Sweet Potato Hash$13.00
sweet potatoes, peppers, onions, brussels sprouts, two eggs any style
Sweet Chili Brussel Sprouts$4.00
Turkey Avocado BLT$12.00
southwest fried turkey, pepper bacon, avocado, tomato, lettuce, rosemary aioli, sourdough
Short Rib$5.00
short rib, potato, egg, hideaway sauce
Hideaway Breakfast$10.00
two farm fresh eggs, smashed red potatoes, choice of sausage or bacon, choice of toast or biscuit
Location

Austin TX

Sunday6:30 am - 3:00 am
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday6:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday6:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday6:30 am - 3:00 am
